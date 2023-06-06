Veracruz.- This Tuesday, starting at dawn and during the day, heavy rains in San Luis Potosi, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Puebla and in the Yucatan Peninsulawhile a strong heatof more than 40 degrees, will feel it in a few states: Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche and Yucatánthis according to forecast of the National Metereological Servicefrom Conagua.

For the night of this Monday and early Tuesday, the interaction between a low pressure channel on the northern table and the subtropical jet stream will cause heavy rains in San Luis Potosias well as isolated rains in zacatecas and aguascalientes.

In the same way, there will be gusts of wind from 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes. On the other hand, low pressure channels on the central table, the southeast of the country and the Yucatan Peninsula in interaction with instability in the upper atmosphere, will cause intense rains in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Yucatan and Quintana Roovery heavy rains in Puebla and Campecheshowers in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos and Guerreroas well as isolated rains in Jalisco, Colima and Michoacan.

During Tuesday, already during the day, a low pressure channel will extend over the Mesa del Norte, the Mesa Central and the southeast of Mexico, in interaction with instability in the upper atmosphere and with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Seawill cause showers and heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in the north, northeast, east, center, south and southeast of the country, including the Mexico’s valley and the Yucatan Peninsula, with very heavy occasional rains in Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

The subtropical jet stream will cause strong winds with possible dust storms in the northwest and north of the Mexican republic.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain the third heat wave over the national territory, forecasting temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for this Tuesday, June 6, 2023:

Heavy rains at very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Chihuahua, Coahuila, Puebla, Oaxaca and Veracruz.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Guerrero and Michoacán.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Jalisco and Colima.

Very heavy to intense rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams and cause landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Tuesday, June 6, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Colima, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Veracruz , Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Third heat wave of the season, with temperatures of up to 45 °C in entities of the Mexican South Pacific and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early morning of this Tuesday, June 6, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind forecast for this Tuesday, June 6, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h and possible dust storms: Durango, Aguascalientes and Jalisco.

Forecast for Edomex, CDMX

A temperate environment with scattered clouds and haze is forecast in the morning. In the afternoon, a hot environment, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a probability of rain and showers that could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in the State of Mexico and Mexico City. Variable direction wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h. The minimum temperature in Mexico City will be from 14 to 16 °C and the maximum from 28 to 30 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature will be from 8 to 10 °C and the maximum from 22 to 24 °C.

Forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán

Partly cloudy sky in the morning. Partly cloudy to cloudy during the afternoon, with rains and showers in Michoacán, as well as isolated rains in Jalisco and Colima. No rain in Nayarit. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot during the afternoon. West and southwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h and possible dust storms in Jalisco.

Forecast for Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the day with morning fog banks in the mountains of the region. In the afternoon, very heavy rains in Chiapas and heavy rains in Oaxaca, which could increase the levels of rivers and streams, generate landslides and floods in low-lying areas; in addition to intervals of showers in Guerrero. Cool to temperate in the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. South component wind 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region.

Forecast for Veracruz, Tabasco

Cloudy sky most of the day with banks of fog in mountainous areas in the morning. In the afternoon, very heavy rains in Tabasco and heavy rains in Veracruz, which could increase the levels of rivers and streams, generating landslides and flooding in those states. The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Temperate environment in the morning and cool in mountainous areas; as well as hot to very hot during the afternoon. East component wind from 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region.

Forecast for Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a probability of very heavy rains in Yucatán, Campeche and Quintana Roo, all accompanied by electrical discharges and hail fall, as well as the probability of formation of waterspouts on their respective coasts. Warm atmosphere in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h and gusts of up to 60 km/h in the region.

Forecast for Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with banks of fog in the mountainous areas of San Luis Potosí in the morning, as well as a cool atmosphere. Warm to hot environment during the afternoon. Showers in Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h in Aguascalientes.

Forecast for Puebla, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos

Partly cloudy sky in the morning with banks of fog. In the afternoon, cloudy skies with heavy occasional rains in Puebla and showers in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Morelos. The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Cool environment in the morning and warm to hot during the afternoon. North component wind from 15 to 30 km/h, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the region.