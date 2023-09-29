A group of Cubans play dominoes in the middle of a blackout in Havana. Ramon Espinosa (AP)

The crisis that Cubans have been suffering for years faces a new twist. The admission of the seriousness of the situation came this week from the same authorities. The Ministers of Economy and Energy and Mines appeared on the official television program Round table, the stage from which each of the calamities of the last twenty years are announced. With a martial tone, both leaders let it be known that the country does not have enough money to buy food abroad and that the scenario, including energy supply, may worsen in the coming weeks. They confirmed, basically, that there will be less of everything that the island’s inhabitants already had: less milk, less coffee, less pork, less public transportation and fewer hours of electricity.

The “economy is in a complex situation,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Alejandro Gil Fernández, who during the program broadcast on Wednesday did not offer figures but admitted the delays in the delivery of monthly rationed food to each Cuban household. the lack of milk for the children and the lack of bread.

Vicente de la O Levy, Minister of Energy and Mines, announced for his part that there will be blackouts during October due to a deficit of up to 700 megawatts, which is equivalent to 20% of national consumption, and a worsening of transportation due to lack of fuel. . The minister explained that of the 120,000 to 130,000 tons of diesel per month that the country needs, 1,000 tons will be used for electricity production. “We have suppliers and countries that have not been able to comply and that have breached contracts. We have had to go out to buy almost the fuel for the day,” he said. “We are in a tight situation, but we are going to get better.”

After recognizing the deep stagnation in which the Cuban economy finds itself and blaming the economic embargo of the United States and the increase in the price of food in the international market, the ministers admitted that the country needs to focus on national production: “Depending more and more more than we are capable of producing,” stated Gil Fernández, who also asked the Cuban people to maintain confidence in the revolution. “We know that life is hard,” he insisted. “But trust, that the only way out is revolution and socialism.”

Many Cubans did not see anything new in the ministers’ latest statements, and they have made it known on social networks. “It’s more of the same,” Dani González assures EL PAÍS from Havana. “What I do know is that no leader goes through what we, the people, go through. “I feel disappointed in everything they have promised us and have not fulfilled.”

Before Wednesday’s television broadcast, contingency measures adopted in some provinces of the country had come to light, among which the impact of electricity hours in Cuban homes, the adjustment of working hours, the readjustment of the remote work, reducing the use of lighting or restructuring school schedules.

“I don’t think this is an exceptional situation,” Cuban economist Mauricio de Miranda told EL PAÍS. “We have been in an almost zero option for a long time. The Cuban economy has a structural crisis that has been going on for more than three decades, the Cuban economy has not emerged from the crisis.”

The Government has tried without success to rescue the famished Cuban economy in recent years with a series of measures among which the so-called Ordering Task stands out, which contemplated monetary unification; the opening of stores in foreign currency, the opening to foreign investors in some mixed capital companies; the establishment of small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) or the banking of financial operations, to mention a few. However, the people have suffered a shortage that some only compare with the so-called Special Period, after the extinction of aid from the USSR. In the last two years of crisis, more than 300,000 Cubans have left the country, the largest exodus in the history of Castroism.

The situation of shortage in which the country was already immersed became worse with the health crisis due to covid-19 and the drastic fall of the most important sector of the economy: tourism. At the end of July, President Miguel Díaz-Canel said that Cuba will not achieve the 3.5 million international tourists that he aspired to receive this year. However, the country remains committed to allocating its few resources to this sector, something that specialists consider a mistake.

“Allocating the majority of resources to tourism has been a serious mistake, because with the scarcity of financial resources that the Cuban economy has, with the very limited investment capacity, essential sectors have been neglected, such as agriculture and the industrial sector,” says De Miranda.

Cubans face a very critical scenario, which in recent years has translated into growing social discontent. Foods that were once common on the table, such as pork, are now scarce. Complaints are pouring in about the lack of fuel, even for hearses. High product prices are incompatible with low wages. The Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OACDH) showed last September in its VI Report on the State of Social Rights in Cuba that extreme poverty in the country increased drastically in one year. According to them, 88% of Cubans live on less than 1.9 dollars a day and 48% have stopped eating due to lack of money to buy food.

“There is a need for a national debate on the future of the country,” says De Miranda. According to the economist, in the short term the solution could be to allow the promotion of private sector production.

“We must allow everyone who has the resources to start a business to do so. And that way production grows,” he continues. “But the fundamental problem is that the Government does not want to abandon the model in which it is the Government that takes care of the entire economy, that authorizes, that allows, that makes decisions. That is absurd, and it has been proven that a centralized model in this way is failed.”

