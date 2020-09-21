Hwithout electricity prices, CO 2 – Taxes, bureaucracy, production bans: climate policy is usually not something that triggers storms of enthusiasm in the economy. It was therefore a steep thesis with which the President of the EU Commission announced last week a drastic tightening of the European climate targets by 2030. Industry and business are to reduce the CO 2 -Emissions by 55 percent compared to 1990 not only able, claimed Ursula von der Leyen. “You want it.”

In fact, 150 European heads of the “Corporate Leaders Group” had previously the new reduction target is explicitly called for. Even big CO 2 – Issuers such as the steel giants Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter, as supporters of the “Foundation 2 °”, had agreed to the highest ambitions in climate protection.

Seldom has there been so much sense of responsibility and willingness to suffer in business. Von der Leyen was therefore able to be sure of broad support in her environmental policy course of the “Green New Deal”.

She just thanked her supporters badly when it came to the fine print in the new climate strategy. Because the industry had its approval for CO 2 – Reduction always subject to a caveat: there should not be any competitive disadvantages compared to dirtier and thus cheaper manufacturing companies in Asia or America. But with von der Leyens’ new climate strategy, it suddenly became uncertain whether the protection of domestic companies from competing climate offenders would still exist in the future.

So far, Brussels had largely complied with the demands of the economy: Industries with high emissions have been given monetary entitlements to CO 2 -Emission allocated free of charge. They were also largely waived green electricity taxes, such as the EEG surcharge in Germany. But suddenly these privileges become insecure.

Costs get out of hand

With its new climate concept for 2030, the EU Commission wants to reorganize the protective mechanisms, as the costs are slowly getting out of hand. The alternative concept that von der Leyen and her Vice President Frans Timmermans envisaged, of course, met with little approval in the business world.

In the future, the heads of the Commission imagine, the burden on domestic companies will be less relieved. Instead, foreign competitors should be more heavily burdened. Even so, one finally gets involved level playing field, so create a level playing field.

A kind of CO is planned 2 – Customs at the European external border. The imports of, for example, steel or fertilizers from China are then depending on their CO 2 -Content artificially expensive. Suppliers who can certify that they produce as climate-friendly as the Europeans should be exempt from the tax.

At the same time, European exporters are to receive a subsidy so that they can offer their goods competitively on the world market despite high climate protection costs. The new climate strategy explicitly states that this “border adjustment mechanism” is intended to prevent European companies from migrating to regions of the world with less stringent climate protection requirements.

However, there is little confidence in the economy that this new protective wall will hold. The planned CO 2 -Border adjustment raises “a lot of questions and would at best enable a few branches of industry to have fair competition,” fears Achim Dercks, Vice President of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DIHK.

Border adjustment is controversial

“I think of tariffs or a CO 2 -Border tax not much, “says Anton Börner, President-designate of the Federal Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade, Services (BGA):” That makes things more expensive, and the question is always: What happens to the money then? Does it end up somewhere in the state budget, where it then disappears like a black hole? ”According to Börner, his basic attitude towards the planned border adjustment is“ skeptical ”.

In science, the skeptical foreign trade president searches in vain for clarification: a scholarly dispute is raging over the question of whether the border adjustment is a practicable instrument for climate and trade policy. Proponents include Gabriel Felbermayr, President of the Institute for the World Economy (IfW) in Kiel.

The border adjustment of the CO 2 -Costs ensure “that all competitors, whether at home or abroad, have exactly the same conditions”. A border adjustment system “does not discriminate between goods of different origins, in contrast to customs,” the trade expert notes. “The term” climate tariff “which is often used is therefore misleading.

A European border adjustment system “would create incentives for producers abroad, CO 2 -Saving emissions when they export to the EU, ”Felbermayr praises the Brussels plans. “That would be an effective tool because the EU is the second largest importer of goods in the world.”

That a CO 2 -A surcharge at the EU border could trigger a trade war with the USA or China is not a disadvantage from the IfW’s head. On the contrary: “Foreign governments should find it more attractive, also in the CO 2 -Pricing and applying a border adjustment system. Because that way they could price the emissions of European companies. ”Precisely because the instrument of CO 2 -Pricing would be copied worldwide as a kind of retaliatory measure, the climate would be best helped.

VAT as a model

In fact, a European border adjustment is also compatible with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO). After all, there has been a similar, well-functioning and legally secure border adjustment system for decades, says Felbermayr: for value added tax. “Here, too, imports are charged with the domestic tax rate and exports are exempt.”

But if the political fear of a trade war prevails, the effect of a CO 2 -Felbermayr recommends that you practically “replicate” the limit adjustment also by means of skillful burdens and reliefs at company level. The perception of a customs duty as a trade barrier can thus be avoided.

The Institute of the German Economy (IW Cologne) is skeptical. The EU Commission is finally planning to initially only include a few basic material industries such as steel, chemicals and cement in its border adjustment mechanism, says Thilo Schaefer, head of the IW competence field Environment, Energy, Infrastructure: “For the internal market, this means that this CO 2 -intensive products become more expensive. ”

However, this would also increase the costs of companies that process these raw materials in Europe. Their disadvantage compared to non-European manufacturers remains, warns Schaefer: “As long as an EU border adjustment does not also include the raw materials used in the value chain, additional incentives arise to relocate production to where lower CO 2 -Prices are considered to be in Europe. ”

The experts also do not agree on handling issues. So one sees it in the IW as problematic, in the customs collection the respective CO 2 – Want to determine the content of the goods. At the IfW, however, they point out that there is already a real certification industry in Germany that can certainly do something like this with a manageable number of selected imported goods.

No agreement yet

Like the scientists, the EU member states are still divided. At the EU summit in July, the heads of state and government had decided on a CO 2 – Notified limit tax. The proceeds are to finance parts of the € 750 billion reconstruction plan after the corona pandemic.

The national capitals are less unanimous on this issue than the summit resolution suggests. Ironically, the eco pioneers from Scandinavia are skeptical: Sweden and Finland have concerns because they fear EU protectionism that contradicts their free trade beliefs.

“It is questionable how quickly and comprehensively the border adjustment will come. The resistance is greater than it seems, ”warns the Green MEP Michael Bloss. And urges you to develop alternatives.

In fact, the member states have put the project on the back burner with a work order: In the first half of 2021, the Commission wants to work out a proposal on how the border tax could look in detail.

