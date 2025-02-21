The strong impact of immigration in recent years – since 2003 the population born abroad has increased from 9 to 22.5% – has changed linguistic reality in Catalonia. According to the latest linguistic use survey of the population (EULP), … Catalan and Castilian have suffered a slight setback as languages ​​of use resulting from the impact of immigration, while the number of people who use both languages ​​(bilingualism) or foreign languages ​​has increased.

According to the latest statistics that the Government manages, the number of speakers of Catalan has increased in absolute numbers in the last five years (26,000 more speakers), although the percentage of people who have the only language of use has receded four points. In the case of Spanish the descent has been lower, two points. On the other hand, the percentage of people who usually use the two languages ​​have grown up to two points, increase that bilingual defenders consider that it has been “at the expense of Spanish speakers.” They justify it with statistics in hand.

49.2% of the population under 15 declares that their initial or maternal language is Spanish, however, when looking at the percentage that recognizes it as an identification language, the proportion descends to 40%; Trend, which does not occur, contrary, in the case of Catalan (29% declare it as a mother tongue and 30% as an identification language).

«Statistics shows that the number of people who have Spanish as a mother or initial language does not move in figures to that of people who maintain that language as an identification language, something that does not happen in the case of Catalan, since the figure of people born speaking that language and then identify with it has increased in a sustained way in the last five years. The figures speak for themselves, the people who had Spanish as a mother tongue and do not feel it as an identification language are in the bilingual block, ”says Jose Domingo, president of Citizen Impulse (IC). According to the latest statistics presented by the Minister of Linguistic Policy, Francesc Xavier Vila, the number of children and young people who declare both languages ​​as an identification language is 14.6%, compared to 6.9% of 2018.

“In these almost eight points of increase in bilingualism it is clear that there are many Spanish speakers who previous of tendency to “the ideological burden that it currently has identified with Catalan.” “Increasingly declare Catalan as an identification language, it translates into being an independence because everything has been polarized and many people prefer not to position themselves and say identify with the two languages,” says Domingo.

«Influence of ‘procés’»

«The statistics show that, especially from the 2018 survey, whose poll was made in 2017, in the high phase of the ‘procés’, the percentage of people who declare both languages ​​as identification languages ​​has shot himself. From 2018 to 2023 it has increased eight points, compared to the nearly four that increased from 2003 to 2008, ”says Domingo.

“It is our interpretation but it is the most reasonable explanation that we find this increase in people who identify with the two languages,” adds the head of citizen impulse.

In this EULP, linguistic uses have also been analyzed in different spaces of everyday life. The areas where there is greater intensive use of Catalan (only or more Catalan than other languages) are areas that ensure the linguistic training of personnel or in which there are more educated personnel in Catalonia and, therefore, offer more the linguistic option To the user. Thus, the data reflect that Catalan is the majority language when it comes to addressing a City Council, the Generalitat or the Mossos d’Esquadra, the doctor, the bank or the co -workers. On the other hand, Spanish gains land in the sports field, relations with neighbors or in shops.

9 million shock plan

The Minister of Linguistic Policy of the Generalitat, Francesc Xavier Vila, advanced that the Government has “a shock plan of about 9 million euros” to increase the use of Catalan in the figures of courses and places both of the consortium for linguistic normalization and of the municipalities. In this sense, he has indicated that a line will be opened so that the consistories without the presence of the consortium also opt for support to offer training, so that it can “reduce the bag of people who have little knowledge of Catalan” and also that of people They have not started studying it.

Vila said that the measure is part of the investiture agreements between ERC and PSC and pointed, textually, that it is evident that the Government must act in several lines to improve the use of Catalan, as in the transmission of the importance of speaking the language or in “making easier” access to your learning.

“I think a reading too simplistic has been made because only some percentages are being taken,” said the counselor on the various readings that have been made of the data of the linguistic use survey.