The car’s windshield defends itself against the rain, but the vehicle is still stuck in stationary traffic. The candidate is restless, she asks the driver how much is left, if there is a long way to go, how many blocks is her destination, how many minutes are left. The answer is always the same. She’s done, she grabs the raincoat, jumps out of the car and starts walking down the sidewalk. As soon as she has taken her first steps, political compliments ring out on the street of Ecatepec: “We love you! You’re the best!”. Passers-by soon perceive the figure of this petite and discreet woman who wants to be president of Mexico, several people greet her, the teenagers from the boutique laugh embarrassingly as she passes by. “It’s her, it’s Claudia Sheinbaum!” The small entourage of which a few weeks ago was mayor of the capital is getting fatter until it becomes a riot that runs over, people run after her, push and stumble while taking out their cell phones. In a kilometer they will have fired dozens of selfies. A lady manages to stand next to her, but her nerves do not allow her to understand her mobile. Sheinbaum grabs the phone and takes the photo of herself as the woman hangs on her arm. The corridor between fences that leads her to the rally microphone is a tunnel of hands, gifts and banners that delay her a few more minutes, she who likes to be punctual. But no one is bitter about a bath of fervent crowd.

The rain has decided that she does not want to miss the spectacle of the feathered dancers who are waiting for her on stage to wrap her in incense and clean her energy. Sheinbaum freezes the smile and lowers her arms like a shy student subjected to excessive prominence. When she is given the pre-Hispanic baton she finds a job for her hands. The rattles and bells sound, the campaign rally is about to begin.

“It’s not a campaign,” he corrected minutes before when asked how these days of meeting with fans across the country are going. Disciplined, the candidate (she is not a “candidate” either) does not want to abandon the script that protects her from possible sanctions by the National Electoral Institute for going on the road ahead of time convincing Mexicans to take the survey that her party has planned, Morena, be favorable with respect to your five colleagues who are also running. Not a high-sounding word comes out of her mouth for them, nor many for those “on the other side”, those of the opposition. In reality, little comes out of her mouth, she is sparing in words, but these days she has to express her political side, which she has “acquired over time” since she left the university, which she still misses late in the afternoon, “teaching, the intimacy of the investigation.” The academic profile is not a good partner to make the people vibrate. “They tell me that I am serious, that I don’t smile. It is that I grew up in politics, but not with the political world that at that time was the PRI; But I do like these assemblies, they fill me up, and I also enjoy listening to the people in short, ”she will say in the car, which moves around the wheel through the most populous city in the State of Mexico. Now, her strategists pursue a more personal image for the candidate, close to the general public, where the human being that is under the skin of every politician can be guessed. On social networks they are already rehearsing small pieces in which a young UNAM student with short curly hair, very eighties, can be seen.

Sheinbaum during the event on the esplanade of the Ecatepec Municipal Palace. Silvana Flores

It is a matter of smoothing out the professorial image from which she does not fully come off, as Margaret Thatcher did in her day, who learned to soften her upper-class English accent. Change the “doctor” to “Claudia”, at least to make yourself known. In the campaign strategies that they design each week, a “more personal” tone is sought, he acknowledges. Her wedding with Jesús María Tarriba Unger will help with that, without a doubt. There is nothing that the general public likes more than a good wedding, but it will be discreet: “We have been trying to reunite the family in Mexico for months, but there is no way, so as soon as this happens, we go to the civil registry and that’s it,” he says. The couple’s children, from different marriages, cannot reconcile their schedules. “There’s no way,” she laughs.

Sheinbaum is a tight-lipped contender in times of political spectacle. The self-confidence of some colleagues to show her private life (remember, for example, the network campaign of Samuel García and his wife, Mariana Rodríguez) does not fit with her character. Although she grew up in a family where she ate breakfast, ate lunch, and ate dinner talking about politics, her style in front of the public is different, and she, too, is not insignificant to present herself as presidential. The young Claudia participated in rallies, in the university struggle and alongside a party that she swept in the last presidential elections and that everything indicates that she will reach the majority again. And she is the best positioned in the polls. If both polls are correct, Mexico will have a female president for the first time. “Of course, no one is López Obrador”, she will say several times, like someone who is tired of always answering the same thing, of having to measure up to a political animal, to a charisma carved in stone, to a leader of the masses. These days she is forging herself in the conquest of the street at the stroke of kilometers. She has already toured the country and now she plans to strengthen the weaker places with new trips, perhaps the northern capitals are her next destinations. “I’m learning a lot. I already knew the country, of course, because my parents took us everywhere, and not just tourist destinations, I think I’ve seen all the archaeological sites”. The times of the Renault 12 “small, blue, and then the gray rambler” of her family arouse a good smile.

The 61-year-old candidate has a legacy to show as head of government of Mexico City, her hometown. In fact, it is the only uncomfortable detail that she misses on the way to Ecatepec, when she sees the street vendors taking over the sidewalks, something in which she placed great emphasis on her command: “I’ve gone [de la alcaldía] and look how this is already…”, he says, as if he had just stepped on the freshly scrubbed floor. “It’s just that I called every morning…” he adds softly afterwards, as if wanting to fix a slip that affects his substitute in command of the capital. Stumbles in politics are paid. He still mentions a viral video in which he gets angry with an interviewer in Tabasco and accuses him of a violent interrogation. It was not such, and the matter has left an uncomfortable trace for a few days, as only social networks can do. She knows it and is prudent, the race is going to be long, there are still weeks of this kind of pre-campaign that almost does not let her set foot at home. And that she is losing media pull, she acknowledges. You have to look for new blows of effect.

This Wednesday, Claudia, as her followers call her (her last name is not easy for many) wears a cherry-colored shirt with a bow tied around her neck, more formal than other times, when she appears with colorful huipiles, like the ones her mother collected. She sits upright like a good Victorian girl, she doesn’t have a choice this time either, since she’s riding between two people in the back of the car; in her hands, a cell phone with a cracked screen.

Supporters of the candidate. Silvana Flores

Sheinbaum is concerned about migration and the economy: “So many cannot suffer so much. The right does not want the State, only the market. I was in the north visiting a maquila and it cannot be that they only leave employment in Mexico. The United States has not abandoned its idea of ​​competitiveness based only on cheap labor. China did it in the early days and then no longer”, says this reader of the Nobel Prize in Economics Paul Krugman. And she talks about education, another of her flags. She always remembers that two universities have been created in her mandate and she believes that barriers between educational stages must be eliminated so that young people reach the university and do not feel the frustration of seeing the roads closed and abandoning their studies.

She worries again about the traffic, collapsed by the rain and the meeting that awaits her a few blocks away. “The other day I got on a motorcycle to get there,” she says without leaving the gaze of the stopped vehicles. The driver tries to gain ground in front of a car that cuts across. “Let it go, let it go,” Sheinbaum advises. Meanwhile, he is preparing a video in which former President Fox did not have his best moment: “The assholes do not fit in the government and neither in the country, it is over that they are receiving social programs, bastards to work, as Xóchitl says.” The candidate takes it on her cell phone to display it in the assembly: “Take that last thing away,” she tells her press officer. “I don’t want Xóchitl to get angry,” she smiles. He will say of the PAN aspirant that she is on the right, but that she will not enter into a personal battle, she will only debate against her project.

Now under the tent that is dripping with water, Sheinbaum grabs the microphone and his academic side comes out again (“of course, nobody is López Obrador, right”). He tries to placate those who yell, chant, and make noise, like in class. And he asks the audience: “Let’s see, in the background: what has President López Obrador done?” He turns away and questions the class again. “Let’s see, what are the principles of this Mexican humanism that the president is talking about?” And the people go along reciting the three principles with her: “For the good of all, the poor first”, “there can be no rich government with poor people”, “power is only a virtue at the service of others”. Later, she will resort to one of her great assets, the possibility of taking a woman to the Government for the first time. “Now women can be astronauts, historians, mathematicians, doctors, mayors, representatives and…”. The public wants to chant heartily: president, president! But Sheinbaum returns to the discipline and she leaves them wanting: “National coordinator of defense of the Fourth Transformation”, she corrects them. What a disappointment.

The assembly says goodbye with the solemnity of the national anthem and it is there where the candidate shows her most presidential image, with a winning profile against other adversaries, which gives her the credit to manage the reins of a country. If the polls, first, and the polls, later, she is favorable.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country