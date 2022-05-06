L’Espresso passes to the Bfc Media group

Now there is the official: Bfc Mediathe publishing group owned by the entrepreneur Danilo IervolinoAnd Gedi they signed the preliminary agreement binding for the transfer of de L’Espresso. The closing of the operation, unless there are unlikely twists, is scheduled for next May 31st. “The company branches – reads the note issued by Bfc – they are acquired without debts or credits. The value of the transaction amounts to a maximum of 4.5 million eurosfully financed through liquid assets of Bfc Media, which will be paid in two solutions: the first by 2.5 million at the time of closing and the second by 31 December 2022. The final disbursement may be subject to decreases due to the deferrals relating to the sale of season tickets already collected, but which will produce their effects in the coming months and that the group Gedi will transfer in the hands of the buyer “.

In the 2021the weekly L’Espresso produced around 10 million in revenues, with an Ebitda margin in line with that of the publications published by Bfc Media. The publisher founded by Denis Masetti closed last year with revenues up to 16.4 million and a EBITDA of 2.2 million. The note also states that the Espresso “will help give a strong impetus to the development of Bfc Mediaalso through an important digital project that will include videos, podcasts, events and social activity“.

L’Espresso, Carlo Gregoretti died

The journalist Carlo Gregorettiwhich made its debut very young on the pages of the week “L’Espresso“, later becoming deputy director of”Panorama“and director of”Epoch“, died in Rome at the age of 91. The funeral will be held on Saturday 7 May at 10 am in the Basilica of Santa Sabina in Rome. Born in Rome on November 12, 1930, Gregoretti in his early twenties he began to work on “Cronache”. He was the youngest of the small group of journalists with whom Arrigo Benedetti spent a week in “L’Espresso” in October 1955. He became known in the news for a series of articles concerning strange maneuvers that took place inside the Sifar, the Free Armed Forces Information Service in the 1966. Among other things, Gregoretti in 1969 published an article entitled “General Gas accuses the former head of Sifar. Because De Lorenzo it’s still scary “, commenting on a letter sent by the general Paolo Gaspari to the periodical to protect his integrity and against General Giovanni De Lorenzo, and for which he was tried in Rome for defamation. Having moved to “Panorama”, Gregoretti was deputy director of the week in the 1980s. When Mondadori he attempted the television adventure, edited “The specials of Retequattro”, a journalistic in-depth program broadcast on Rete 4 from 1982 to 1984. He was then director of the week “Epoch“. In 2015 the jury of the Arrigo Benedetti Prize wanted a special prize for” the example and the lesson of journalism “to Carlo Gregorettithe youngest journalist who worked with Benedetti at the “Espresso”.

