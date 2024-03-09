L'Espresso, cover on Ferragni-Joker is against Power and political correctness. Director Enrico Bellavia's coup

With the iconic and desecrating cover on Chiara Ferragni, depicted wearing make-up like the famous Joker character, he returned in the latest issue released yesterday to make L'Espresso the talk of the town. And he did it in his own way, that is, by attacking power, or rather Power, the one with a capital “P” because no one can deny that the Ferragnez, as they call themselves with a horrible neologism, are Power.

The title is “Ferragni Spa. The dark side of Chiara” and the investigation deals with his commercial empire. The Ferragnez represent first and foremost a significant economic power and are followed by millions of followers capable of destroying anything they target with their numbers. We used the verb in the present but perhaps it would be more correct to use it in the past, for now near, then who knows, perhaps remote.

Let's say that the Ferragnez represented Power or, even better, that Ferragni represented Power because in the ex-couple the main driving force is her and not the hyper-tattooed Milanese rapper. A bit like the other famous couple that recently broke out, that of Totti and Ilary Blasi, where the main character was instead the captain of Roma.

And then the Ferragnez represented a concentrated elixir with a high dose of radical chic that it is difficult to find something similar, something that would compete ruthlessly with the Schlein armochromist. Swimming pool penthouse and penthouse, fairytale trips, stellar economic standards, tens of millions of adoring followers and then above all, like the entire world jet set, unconditional adherence to political correctness, to the woke LGBT ideology, extravagant and excessive behaviour, adherence to myths of the progressive left regularly contradicted by practical behavior. The convent is poor but the friars are rich, said the great Rino Formica.

And then there was Fedez's famous kiss on the mouth of Rosa Chemical followed by the anal intercourse mimed by the two in the audience at the penultimate Sanremo festival. A little too much even for someone like Ferragni who had built a Barbie-style empire, on the perfect family filled with lots of pink and sweetness that had subjugated many weak minds in need of believing in fairy tales. And already there there were the first disagreements and we must not forget that Ferragni is female and Prima Donna and she couldn't stand the invasion of her partner who had stolen the show on the festival stage. The problems with the law and the whole story of the false charity that broke the magic toy are decisive. The panettone was fatal and perhaps also the colomba.

The rest is known. In the end Fedez left like Totti did but with reversed roles. For people like the famous couple, money is everything, the only god. When earnings were in crisis, everything was consequent.

And so the irreverent cover that L'Espresso wanted to give to Ferragni fits perfectly and marks the weekly's return to the journalistic scene that matters. After years of absolute irrelevance due above all to the oblivion of Gedi's failed management of the Republic and the Press. No more investigations, no more scoops but just a whiny recitation of the editorial rosary imposed by Carlo De Benedetti who had ticked off all the weapons for which L'Espresso had been famous in the golden years. The weekly was founded in 1955 by Arrigo Benedetti (who had already founded Oggi and L'Europeo) and Eugenio Scalfari, with money from Adriano Olivetti, after also having tried with Enrico Mattei as head of Eni.

In 1955 he made his debut with an investigation into building speculation with the famous title, Corrupt Capital = Infected Nation, in 1957 there was an investigation into pharmaceutical companies by title The health pirates, in 1958 Vice report, an investigation into prostitution.

In 1965 L'Espresso affects the affairs of the Vatican, with The coupon of San Pietro, in 1972 an attack on the Rai monopoly with Antenna freedomwhich paves the way for the first private TV channels, in 1975, The Borghese coup, on the coverage of the SID directed by General Vito Miceli against Junio ​​Valerio Borghese, later in 1982 A banker a tragedyon the Calvi case.

In 1984 there is Mafia, the political track, with the findings of Tommaso Buscetta.

These were the golden years of the weekly and then the slow dissolution.

Until 2016, the property was owned by De Benedetti's Gedi group. In 2020 it passed to the Agnellis with Exor, entirely controlled by the Piedmontese family. In March 2022 Gedi sold it to L'Espresso Media srl, of the BFC Media group.

The purchase from the Agnelli was made by Danilo Iervolino, owner of Salernitana. In December 2023 BFC Media sold 51% of its shares to the Ludoil group, through L'Alga srl, chaired by Donato Ammaturo, manager of Energia, who is the current owner of the weekly and who was attacked by Fedez saying he expected ” an investigation into him too “and replying with a similar photomontage to the Joker, a bit childish.

The last directors were Marco Damilano, Lirio Abbate, Alessandro Mauro Rossi and Enrico Bellavia who took to the deck on January 24th this year. And he's the one who made the big splash. A former journalist for La Repubblica, he is also an essayist. Born in Palermo, he has dealt a lot with the mafia and has written several books about it.

They wrote for L'Espresso Umberto Eco, Leonardo Sciascia, Alberto Moravia, Enzo Siciliano, Alberto Arbasino, Giorgio Bocca, Giampaolo Pansa, Enzo Biagi, Gianni Vattimo, Maurizio Costanzo, practically the elite of Italian literature.

