lesly reyna reappeared on the Magaly Medina program after venturing into Onlyfans and receiving a series of criticisms from a sector of the public for being a former beauty queen and creating content on said platform. The model said she was not ashamed of her new job, because she can help her family that way. Along these lines, Magaly Medina asked her if she had thought of making more explicit content and becoming a porn actress. However, she discarded the idea: “People are asking you for more erotic things that border on the pornographic. This is what has happened to some here.”

“Onlyfans is an income that is helping me, and I’m not ashamed. It is giving me a lot of freedom, supporting my family, my father, my brothers, it is helping me to educate myself and, as you say, there are many levels, but now I am calm and for now I do not intend to go further ”, Lesly Reyna said.

#Lesly #Reyna #rules #making #highcalibre #content #Onlyfans #dont #plan