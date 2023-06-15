Magaly Medina He promises to shake up the national show business with a new revelation. The host presented, through her social networks and those of her program, a preview of what will be seen on her show this Wednesday, June 14, which stars Lesly Reyna. Said clip announces the new category to which the former Miss Peru finalist is dedicated, who now lives in New York City, United States.

The former beauty queen joined the trend of other celebrities, since she now succeeds in OnlyFans offering explicit content. “From a finalist in Miss Peru to an OnlyFans star. Learn about the story of Lesly Reyna, Jessica Newton’s candidate”, indicates the classic voice of “Magaly TV, the firm”.

#Lesly #Reyna #Peru #finalist #triumphs #OnlyFans #reveals #Magaly