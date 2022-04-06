Leslie Castillo She is far from the world of entertainment and now she is dedicating herself completely to her electoral campaign, as she aspires to become mayor of the district of Sabandía, in her native Arequipa. Through her official Instagram account, the influencer has been very enthusiastic about her application, despite the fact that many have harshly criticized her for it.

Recently, the model published a series of photos of her encounters with people who live in the area and a detail caught the attention of users: she was wearing a hat similar to the one that chotano used peter castle.

Lesly Castillo receives criticism for wearing a hat in the campaign

Realizing that Lesly Castillo had a hat very similar to that of the president of Peru, a group of netizens questioned the influencer and suggested replacing the garment with another.

“Oh, Lesly, all is well, but don’t use the hat for your campaign”, “Don’t use it, Lesly. You can wear another hat, the first thing that attracts attention is your hat and you know why”, “I don’t think the custom will be lost if you wear something else, friend, unfortunately that hat has the name of the current president that nobody wants. I hope you think so. Successes”, were some of the comments that were sent to him on Instagram.

Lesly Castillo noted that it is not necessary to study a university degree to hold public office. Photo: composition/Instagram

How did you respond to criticism?

After receiving the messages, Lesly Castillo explained that she was wearing a hat to protect herself from the sun’s rays. In addition, he was blunt in pointing out that he will not stop wearing the garment, since it is customary in Arequipa.

“I use it because the sun is too strong here… What is Sabandía to blame for (what) Pedro Castillo does? This is Arequipa’s custom… What does it matter to me? I’m not the president!”