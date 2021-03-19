Lesly Castillo will be a mother again. The model gave an interview for the show Magaly TV, the firm, where she was surprised to confirm that she is pregnant with her second baby.

She maintains a loving relationship with the mining businessman Alberto Mota, with whom he married in November 2019 and has a young daughter.

When consulted by the host Magaly Medina, Lesly Castillo said that she wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret because she is still two months pregnant. However, he decided to announce it to his followers to clear up the speculation.

“I want to share with all the people that yes, I am pregnant, I am two months old. I’m nervous and happy, but until now I wonder how Magaly had the source, how she knows it, how she found out, ”said the figure of the show.

“You have to be very careful, I feel that I had to confirm it because my followers said it, I felt bad because they asked me and I was crazy in the live broadcasts … It is a gift from God,” he added.

About her married life with Alberto MotaLesly Castillo assured that the 12 years of difference that both have not caused problems in their relationship. On the contrary, she stated that she feels lucky to have met him.

“We have good chemistry, we get along very well … We have been together for twelve years, it’s not that long, I see it well … He wanted to have another child. Now he is a ‘chocho’ father and loves his daughter. Thank God that I have had a good man, “he said.

Lesly Castillo, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.