Through her official Instagram account, Lesly Castillo announced her current health status. As she herself indicated, fortunately she is recovering after the difficult time she is going through due to her pregnancy.

“Tell everyone that I am completely better, at rest. All pregnancies are not the same and I know that with God’s blessing everything will be fine “, he published Castle.

Although he claims to be in better health, he also indicated that he must continue to take care of himself to be completely well. “I have a couple more weeks to get out of this. Thank you all for your prayers and your beautiful wishes ”, was the message of thanks that he left to his followers, who were concerned and celebrated his recovery.

Lesly She did not let the moment pass to show solidarity with other pregnant women who, like her, may be going through a risky process. “May God bless all the moms who are pregnant and who also go through the same thing as me,” said the former model in her social network.

Castillo is going through her third month of gestation. Photo: Capture. Lesly Castillo / Instagram.

Previously, the influencer had already let her audience know that she was in complete rest by order of her doctor. In addition, she told a local media that, unlike her first pregnancy, “now I am in no mood for anything, vomiting. My husband makes me very fat and is worried because this pregnancy is harder, but with faith we will be fine, “she declared.

Castle She is already the mother of a little girl named Charlotte and is now expecting her second baby. To date, she is already three months pregnant.

Lesly Castillo, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.