Lesly Eagle She is one of the members of Corazón Serrano who interacts the most with her followers. The 29-year-old performer is one of the main voices of the cumbia orchestra that recently celebrated its 30-year artistic career and continues to expand its music around the world. In his recent activity instagramthe singer decided to talk to her fans and interact with them, for which she answered questions and revealed part of her private life.

What does the last tattoo of Lesly Águila mean?

Lesly Águila answered questions from her followers in her Instagram stories. In the inquiries that were made to her, the vocalist of Corazón Serrano revealed the special meaning of the last tattoo that was made on her back. As can be seen in the image that she shared, the figure is shaped like an eagle.

Lesly Aguilar is the interpreter of emotional songs like ‘Olvídalo corazón’ or ‘Vete’. Photo: composition LR / La República / Instagram capture

“It’s in honor of my last name. I like minimalist tattoos,” replied the singer. On the other hand, she talked about how many she has done throughout her life. In another story, she told a user that she has had 10 and they are in different areas of her body.

The meaning of the recent tattoo of Lesly Águila. Photo: capture/Instagram

Did Lesly Águila have a twin?

Lesly Águila spoke months ago about a delicate topic that has marked her throughout her life. The intimate episode was told in interaction with her followers and she has to do with her family. What is it about? According to what was mentioned, she had a twin sister.

“I bet many people don’t know: I am a twin, yes, gentlemen, I am a twin, but my sister died due to medical negligence… Yes, I had my sister,” she revealed.

