the peruvian singer Lesly Eagle has generated a stir after announcing the end of his relationship with Guido Paolo Ayala. Undoubtedly, the member of the group serrano heart He surprised his followers with this news, since he did not hesitate to show off his romance on their respective social platforms. In the same way, this announcement has left many questions, since the couple had engaged in 2022 and was looking to start a family.

What did Lesly Águila say about her breakup with Guido Paolo Ayala?

The interpreter of “Forget me”, Lesly Eagle, published a statement through his official Instagram account, in which he revealed that he no longer had a relationship with Guido Paolo Ayala. According to the singer, she decided to issue this announcement as a result of the messages she received from her followers, who asked her about her romance.

“From June 9, 2023, the relationship with Guido Paolo Ayala was terminated. I no longer have any sentimental bond with himSo, please, I am going to thank you very much for not touching the subject, much less am I going to give details of the breakup out of respect for both families. To conclude, I wish you all the best in your personal and professional life,” reads the release.

Statement published by Lesly Águila in reference to the end of their relationship. Photo: capture Instagram / Lesly Águila

Did Lesly Águila have plans to marry Guido Paolo Ayala this year?

In the month of April this year, Lesly Eagle He was encouraged to answer the questions made by his followers on his Instagram account. Along those lines, a fan of hers asked her if she would take her relationship with her boyfriend to the next level. “Is it true that you are getting married?”, was the question mark that a user did.

In this regard, the young artist from serrano heart He ruled out that he is going to get married soon and told what is the plan he has with his partner. “My boyfriend and I have decided to have our baby first, but, for now, not getting married”clarified the interpreter.

Who is Guido Paolo Ayala?

The now ex-partner of Lesly Eagle caught the attention of the public after surprising the singer for Valentine’s Day. Although the young man is not a public figure, it is known that Paolo Ayala is a graduate of Administrative Sciences. Likewise, on social networks he presents himself as an animal lover and sports fan.