The mood within the Corazón Serrano group is one of joy. This time, the singer Lesly Águila he made a joke Edwin Guerrero, owner of the important cumbia orchestra. The fact did not go unnoticed by hundreds of followers, who highlighted the good sense of humor of the ‘Olvídame’ interpreter.

According to the clip shared by the singer on TikTok, she offered a series of praises to Edwin Guerrero, but in a very sarcastic and happy way. “When the boss thinks he’s handsome,” was the title of the video. She even sang a small version of a viral song on said platform. “Protect me, lord, with your spirit,” she heard herself.

In the video you hear how Lesly Águila provokes laughter from his companions. In this regard, users made funny comments about the funny scene.

“There is no longer respect for the boss”, “How about trust with the boss”, “Corazon Serrano’s best male voice”, “Susana’s laughter gives years of life”, “What muscles, Don Edwin”, “Discount” , “How nice that they have that confidence”, “Lesly, you are the heart of the group, without you, what would Corazon Serrano be,” indicated users on said platform.

Did Edwin Guerrero respond as a joke?

The owner of Corazón Serrano recently joked with Lesly Águila, precisely when she was sleeping on the bus with her companions. “The girls’ happiness when they saw me, except ‘Wendy’ Lesly Guevara Águila,” he said on TikTok.

What is the Corazón Serrano video that has more than 90 million views on YouTube?

The video clip, with more than 90 million views, is the mix composed of the songs ‘Hasta la Root’, ‘Taking Beer’, ‘Mix Morena’ and ‘Ven a Mí’; which was filmed in February 2020, a few months before the coronavirus pandemic began. COVID-19.