She’s hurt. Lesly Eaglesinger of Corazón Serrano, was surprised when he spoke about the recent announcement that was made about the end of his relationship with Guido Paolo, with whom he engaged in June 2022. Through a post on your account instagram, the artist revealed that she was single and asked that the subject not be delved into further due to the respect that both families deserve. There is no doubt that this news did not go unnoticed by her followers and, now, the vocalist gave some clues as to why she made the decision to separate from her.

Lesly Águila confirmed separation from Guido Paolo. Photo: LR file

What did Lesly Águila say after her breakup with Guido Paolo?

After a week after Lesly Águila announced the end of her commitment to Guido Paolothe singer of Corazón Serrano spoke about it and, although she did not give details of the reasons for her breakup, she hinted that her ex-boyfriend would have hurt her.

“In love, for being very good and giving the best of me, they have always seen my face as a slug… (I will fall in love again) when my heart has healed and a man who loves me so much that he really comes into my life don’t be able to hurt me”said the vocalist of the cumbia orchestra for Trome.

Statement published by Lesly Águila in reference to the end of their romance. Photo: Instagram capture/Lesly Águila

Will Lesly Águila continue in Corazón Serrano after her separation with Guido Paolo?

Lesly Águila is one of the most beloved figures of serrano heart and she knows that very well, which is why she has been asked on more than one occasion if she would have plans to become a soloist, but she quickly ruled out the idea.

“It is not in my plans (to be a soloist). We are working a lot with the group and incredible things are coming ”, He stated for the aforementioned local media.

When did Lesly Águila and Guido Paolo get engaged?

Lesly Eagle and Guido Paolo got engaged in June of last year during a meeting for his birthday. The vocalist of Corazón Serrano was surprised by the young man with the request for a hand in front of her relatives and others of hers. This moment was shared on the singer’s TikTok account.

“I love you with all my heart, my love, yes and 1,000 times yes,” she told him at the time.

