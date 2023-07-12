Leslie Van Houten had faced justice at the age of 19 after murdering a businessman and his wife in 1969. The criminal was released on “probation” at the age of 73. The “Manson family” was made up of a group of followers of the notorious criminal Charles Manson.

One of the members of the sect known as the “Manson family”, Leslie Van Houten, was released on Tuesday after 53 years behind bars. The sentence, which she served in a California jail, was handed down for participating in two murders.

His release comes after having two life sentences on his shoulders, for which he is released on “probation”. Van Houten is accused of having killed an important executive and his wife. He was just 19 years old.

According to the documents of the trial that was carried out, the businessman’s wife was counted between 14 and 16 wounds classified as stab wounds. The event occurred on August 10, 1969.

According to his lawyer, Houten “is going to having to learn to live in the world after 53 years in prison. It’s gonna take a while”, he considered before some local media. The life sentences he was serving were assigned by commutation of the death sentence in California.

The “Manson Family”

The “family” was a group led by Charles Manson, a singer and actor who was unsuccessful in his career. They starred in a series of violent events in Hollywood in 1969. Seven people were murdered with the aim of provoking a racial war, according to reports by the EFE agency.

One day before the murders committed by Leslie Van Houten, several of the criminals implicated with Manson killed Sharon Tate, an eight-month-pregnant actress who was also the wife of director Roman Polanski. Houten was not involved in this crime.

The brutality of his acts was marked by using the blood of his victims to write messages on the walls. EFE points out that the assassins believed they were hearing direct instructions from the song “Helter Skelter” by the British group ‘The Beatles’.

Charles Manson was found to have participated in two of the seven violent acts carried out by the “family.” He died in 2017 at the age of 83 in a California hospital, after being transferred there due to health problems.

