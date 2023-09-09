Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

‘The great chef’ It has been captivating its viewing audience since its grand premiere in Latina and each of its participants has been demonstrating their great culinary talent, with which they seek to win. Tonight, Josi Martínez, Sirena Ortiz and Armando Machuca They went to elimination night and, later, one will say goodbye to the Peruvian gastronomic reality show. The participants had to prepare pole bowl. Finally, and after debating together, the jurors Giacomo, Nelly and Javier made the decision that Josi Martínez, Sirena Ortiz and Armando Machuca go to elimination night, while Leslie Stewart was saved.

Sirena Ortiz, Josi Martínez and Armando Machuca will have the difficult task of convincing the jury that they are good enough to continue in competition; However, one of them could leave the gastronomic reality show.