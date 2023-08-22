leslie stewartcurrent contestant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’before being known for her work as an actress in Peruvian miniseries, she had a special participation in the Miss Peru. Although the artist did not win the beauty pageant, she had a memorable participation.

It should be noted that Leslie Stewart not only stands out for being an actress, but also stands out for being a former model and businesswoman. Next, she knows what position she held in Miss Peru 1991 and who was the winner of the contest.

In what position of Miss Peru 1991 was Leslie Stewart?

Leslie Stewart appeared in Miss Peru 1991 as a representative of the department of Piura and was ranked 8 out of the 24 candidates who participated. It should be noted that the actress won 2 awards in the contest.

Leslie Stewart participated in Miss Peru 1991 before her foray into her first television jobs as “Maria Emilia, Querida”. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

Although Leslie Stewart was not crowned as the sovereign of Miss Peru 1991, she was awarded with the awards: miss photogenic and most beautiful face.

Who won Miss Peru 1991, in which Leslie Stewart participated?

Miss Peru 1991 took place on April 20 of that year, in Lima. Eliana Martínez Márquez was the winner of the national crown and represented Peru in Miss Universe 1991.

Although she did not manage to be in the top 10, Eliana Martínez Márquez had an outstanding participation. On June 12, 2022, her sensitive death was announced. The sad news was announced by Koky Belaunde and Olga Zumarán.

