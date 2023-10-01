The grand finale of ‘The great chef’ is getting closer and the judges are choosing the finalists for this third season. Each one seeks to be the best chef and to be the great successor of Natalia Salas. In this edition, the participants prepared dishes from Huánuco. The big surprise for the judges was that the competition was close, since everyone prepared dishes with very good flavor and presentation. However, after a difficult debate, Nelly, Javier and Giacomo chose Leslie as the winner of the day. Thus, the actress obtained a direct pass to the final week.

“Okay, I made it. Thank you so much”Leslie said behind the scenes. “But if I had transported them to Huánuco, I will continue fighting,” responded Santi Lesmes. “Very good, Leslie, congratulations,” said Josi Martínez.

