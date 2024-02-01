Leslie Shaw would charge an exorbitant amount to televise her wedding: “They should pay me $200,000”

The bells are ringing! Leslie Shaw is also on this year's list of brides and although she says she does not want to televise her wedding, she would do it for the large amount of money; However, the wedding does not yet have a date, since she is in no hurry. The 'Rubia' prioritizes love and respect in her relationship.

-—You have won best urban artist in Peru, do you think that shows that you are better than Michelle Soifer, Flavia Laos and Handa?

—And they say there are no hierarchies, see? You who made fun of me. There are levels and there are hierarchies and they must be respected. Yesterday there were many people from the industry. Many eminences applauding me, congratulating me. I don't know what they think of the other ones that are equal.

—What would you say to them?

—Let them locate themselves.

Leslie Shaw presented on EEG. Photo: LR composition/Instagram by Micheille Soifer/Instagram by Leslie Shaw.

—Recently, Melissa Klug announced her breakup with Jesús Barco; It is said that it is due to infidelity, if true, are you afraid that the same thing will happen to you?

—I no longer live in fear of absolutely anything.. I live very much in the present and I am super focused on my projects and my priority is always me. My partner is important, but it is not the most important thing. The important thing is me and how I feel and if one day he betrays me, well, there are thousands of men. There is something to choose from. I have many there queuing. I don't think so, it wouldn't be a problem to find a replacement.

—A few days ago you released 'So-and-so part II', is it for Mario Hart?

—For all my exes really. I have many songs about heartbreak and I have dedicated many songs to them because they are experiences. I write my own songs, not like others who say that they write and in the end others write for them. I am very sincere, the way I express myself is who I am, I am sincere with my lyrics and they are my stories, my songs.

—In the video clip for Tal para qué part II a pilot appears, does it refer to Mario Hart?

—Yes, he is a pilot and in the end it is me. It's like I'm challenging my past self and he is staying in the heavy one, which is where he has to stay.

—Do you have a new chute in mind?

—I don't know, I'm making a lot of music. I'm not afraid of anything, so If they want to continue attacking me, I'm happy, I'm going to defend myself.

—Recently, Brunella Torpoco announced that she will be a mother, she is already about 7 months old, do you have maternity plans?

—No not at all.

—Don't you want to have children in the future?

-No no no. Dogs yes, children no.

—And for a surrogacy?

—Nothing, no.

—Ale Baigorria has already been asked for her hand, you are close to getting married, meanwhile Mario Hart's marriage was invalid, what do you think of that?

-Oh yeah? She had no idea. Well, marriage seems symbolic to me more than anything for the family, but I believe that the most important thing is love, respect for your partner and if there is love and respect, marriage is unnecessary.

—There is still no marriage date?

Leslie Shaw releases 'Such and such part II'. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

-Not yet. There's no hurry, We love each other, we respect each other, but our priorities now are to work. I am focused on my career

-Would you like your wedding to be televised?

—No, unless they give me a lot of money. If they give me a lot of money, yes. It could be about $200,000.