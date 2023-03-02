The singer surprised her followers when she announced that she had opened her account on the adult platform; however, Leslie Shaw revealed that she would never upload pornographic content to OnlyFans.

To the surprise of his followers, Leslie Shaw he opened his OnlyFans account during the pandemic. On this platform, the singer shares images for adults and has even sold photos of her feet. Despite the fact that she has received criticism for her content, the interpreter of “La faldita” has been very forceful with her response; Furthermore, she clarified why I would never upload pornographic photos or videos like Xoana González doeswho assured that he would not pay to see the national artist.

The Peruvian has managed to invest in her musical career thanks to her earnings from onlyfans, with the material that has been recycled from their social networks or from their musical productions. Next, we will tell you why he decided to open his account on the adult platform.

Would Leslie Shaw never upload pornographic content to OnlyFans?

During an interview with Jesús Alzamora, Leslie Shaw He claimed to have a limit on his account after making a promise to his dad when he found out he worked at OnlyFans.

“No, no, that (having a limit) was always clear, because my dad threatened me. The first thing that happened when he saw me on OnlyFans was: ‘What are you doing? What’s wrong? Do you need money? What do you have? Let me know. I don’t want my friends to send me your photos to my WhatsApp’. So I promised my dad to be careful.”the composer also pointed out to the program “La banca”.

On the other hand, the singer responded to xoana gonzalez, who criticized the images on his account. “My content is soft, it is that hers is something else. I am a singer and my fans know. So those who pay know that I am a singer and I put videos of the behind the scenes of my video clip, it is exclusive content only for my fans, they are not other things “said Leslie Shaw for the ATV News program.

How did Leslie Shaw start on OnlyFans?

In declarations for the YouTube channel of “La banca”, Leslie Shaw revealed that he heard about the earnings of international artists in onlyfans and, since he did not have concerts due to the pandemic, he decided to open his account. “I deleted all my sexy bikini photos from all my platforms and started uploading a lot of content (to OnlyFans), and it went really well,” she said.

How much does it cost to subscribe to Leslie Shaw’s OnlyFans?

Leslie Shaw announced on her social media that the monthly subscription price will now cost $15, a double-digit reduction from the price her account started with. “Now the subscription for my OnlyFans is 15 dollars, take advantage!” She wrote on her Instagram account.