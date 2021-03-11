Leslie Shaw used her virtual platform to show her outrage at the macho comments made by Archangel on his Instagram account and with those who questioned the honorability of women based on the content they upload on social networks.

Many artists and personalities joined the wave of criticism of the representative of the urban genre and even some of his colleagues decided to stop following him.

The national interpreter was not silent and responded with a powerful message: “Enough is enough! Enough, we are all human beings. Women have feelings. (…) Stop cataloging us as you please. You do what you want and nobody tells you anything. Let us also live without judging us, without putting a sticker on our foreheads. We are all, we will be human and we can do with our body what we want ”.

Leslie Shaw also encouraged her followers not to feel judged on social media: “Do whatever you want no matter what they say. They don’t matter, it’s your life. You don’t have to explain yourself to anyone ”.

Finally, he extended this reflection to his acquaintances. “I have male friends who are gentlemen and those who are not, begin to behave and not only respect women, but also the human being. Use your brain before opening your mouth and think, “he said.

Anitta responds to Arcángel’s macho comment

The Brazilian singer expressed her rejection of the macho words that Arcángel spread on March 9, a day after the commemoration of the International Women’s Day. The reggaeton shared a message on Instagram that promoted violence against the female population due to the content of their social networks, an action that generated much criticism.

Given this, Anitta He reproached the interpreter for his double standards due to his explicit lyrics and the themes of his video clips: “I’m confused.”

