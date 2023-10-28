Almost two years after Leslie Shaw told on his social networks about buying a house in the United States, the cameras Magaly Medina They visited the interpreter of ‘La faldita’, who showed the interior of her home. In 2021, the singer noted that she saved the earnings from her OnlyFans account to be able to purchase a property in Miamisince he assured that he was not doing badly on the adult platform.

In the note shared by the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm‘, the national artist pointed out that the property has the necessary areas for her, her partner, ‘El Prefe’, and their pets. Additionally, she revealed that the income she earned as a singer and content creator for OnlyFans They have helped him keep his musical career afloat and acquire a property outside of Peru.

What does Leslie Shaw’s house look like in the United States?

Although the main rooms of the house have little space, the singer said that the garden is one of the largest areas of her home and that the total property is 500 square meters. Likewise, she mentioned that the home, located in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, has a cost of 400,000 dollars—a figure that in soles would be more than 1,500,000—but he is still paying.

The house inhabited by the singer, ‘The Prefe‘ and his pets, two dogs and two pigeons, has a small kitchen and a living room where they have allocated a small space to place their sound equipment and other tools that allow them to create new songs; That is, he has a mini music studio. Likewise, he showed the main room and a closet, which highlights his expensive jewelry and renowned brands of clothing and shoes, such as Versace and Gucci.

On the other hand, Leslie Shaw went to the back of her house, where the garden is surrounded by many plants cared for by the singer herself. In addition, she has a swimming pool.

Leslie Shaw has the necessary equipment to make music from her home in the US. Photo: ATV

How much does Leslie Shaw earn on OnlyFans?

Along the same lines, the singer pointed out that she is very focused on music, but that she has not left aside her OnlyFans account, since it was a source of income to pay a mortgage debt in Lima, live in the United States and buy her house in Miami.

“I invested in my music, in my video clips, I worked with the producers I love, I bought my house, and all thanks to OnlyFans. At the beginning it generated much more (earnings) for me because it was new. There were months when I made 8,000 or 10,000 dollars a month. Now, I’m at $1,500 to $2,000 a month. and I have stayed with the fans who know that my content is sexy,” he said. Leslie Shaw for the popular program ‘Urraca’.