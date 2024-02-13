Leslie Shaw has continued her singing career firmly. But the popular 'Rubia' has not only sought to encompass that art, but she also ventured into acting at some point, as was the case with 'General Cemetery 2'. Let us remember that the interpreter of 'Tal para qué 2' had a brief participation with the character of Vicky. This role caught the attention of her father, and she told what her surprising reaction was. We provide you with all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Leslie Shaw would charge an exorbitant amount to televise her wedding: “They should pay me $200,000”

What did Leslie Shaw's father say about her role in 'General Cemetery 2'?

Leslie Shaw He assured that doing the nude in the film was difficult, since it was the first time he played a role of that magnitude. The one who was not happy was his father, Richard Shaw, who questioned his role in the feature film. Nervously, Leslie Shaw told this medium how she felt about it and what she responded to her parent.

“When I appeared in the cinema, naked, in 'General Cemetery 2', my dad almost killed me. Because, oh, what a coincidence that they kill me naked. The ghost just comes when I'm without clothes, what a coincidence. My dad told me: 'What is the need'? And I told him: 'Oh, dad, I don't know, ask the scriptwriter.'. But it was difficult to record that scene because my back was turned and my buttocks were seen on the big screen,” he told La República.

YOU CAN SEE: Leslie Shaw dismisses rumors of a breakup with the 'Prefe' and affirms that they will get married: “We are soulmates”

How was Leslie Shaw's participation in 'General Cemetery 2'?

Vicky, as a character, gets caught up in the essence of the horror story, as she navigates through the consequences of summoning spirits and facing forces beyond human understanding. Throughout the film, her evolution is shown: from being a person possibly skeptical or oblivious to paranormal phenomena, to becoming a central figure who experiences firsthand the horror and fear that such supernatural experiences can provoke.

Shaw's character development is also highlighted by his participation in key sequences that increase tension and fear, which contribute to the atmosphere of suspense and terror that characterized “General Cemetery 2.” Through her performance, Leslie Shaw manages to convey the anguish, terror and despair that her character faces; This enriches the film's narrative and offers the audience a deeper immersion into the atmosphere of fear that defines the film.

Leslie Shaw participated in 'General Cemetery 2', in 2015. Photo: General Cemetery

YOU CAN SEE: Leslie Shaw responds to Michelle Soifer after singing duel on EEG: “I don't care about her”

What did Leslie Shaw say about her performance at the 2019 Pan American Games with Luis Fonsi?

At another point in the interview, Leslie Shaw He commented that one of his most memorable moments as an artist was when he had the opportunity to sing with Luis Fonsi at the opening of the Pan American Games, which took place in our country, in 2019. When asked how the contact between Fonsi came about and she, the singer, said that it was Gianmarco himself who was responsible for this union.

“I don't think I've ever said this, but Gianmarco gave my number to Luis Fonsi so he could contact me. He asked for a local singer to open the Pan American Games.”he maintained to this medium.

#Leslie #Shaw #reveals #father39s #reaction #naked #movies