Leslie Shaw recounted what her fiancé told her after rumors of an alleged link with Thalia’s husband. This was what she said to her.

Leslie Shaw referred to the rumors that linked her to Tommy Mottola in the last days. In an interview with Magaly Medina, the singer stated that she had nothing to do with the alleged separation of the American businessman and Thalía. In the midst of her statements, she also revealed what she told him “The Prefe‘, her fiancé 13 years younger, when she learned of the speculation. Next we tell you what was the curious advice that she gave her.

Leslie Shaw: what advice did ‘The Prefe’ give you after the Tommy Mottola scandal?

According to Leslie Shaw, her partner saw the situation as an opportunity to promote their music. “He (‘El Prefe’) laughs. He told me: ‘Baby, take advantage and release your songs before’, because I release my album on February 27, on my birthday. It’s my first independent album in a long time. I was organizing it, that’s why I didn’t want to respond, to see what was happening,” said the national artist.

Where do the rumors linking Leslie Shaw and Tommy Mottola come from?

Magaly Medina spoke with the Mexican journalist Ernesto Buitrón, who gave him details of the rumors of a love affair between the business magnate and Leslie Shaw. “Thalía and Tommy Mottola would be separated. Well, you have not seen pictures of them together since December 2, 2022. There have been no photos for Christmas, New Years, nothing to indicate that they are still together when they have always been very close and have always posted their private holiday celebrations, ” said the ‘Magpie’.