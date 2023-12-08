Leslie Shaw came out to respond after her ex-partner’s statements Mario Hartwho in an interview in Youtube He said that thanks to him, the ‘Faldita’ singer made her jump from rock to the urban genre. This obviously bothered the Peruvian performer, who for several weeks has been in various confrontations with other national artists. On this occasion, she did not hold anything back and attacked the car driver.

What did Mario Hart say about Leslie Shaw?

The former reality boy Mario Hart was a guest on Carlos Vílchez’s talk show on social networks and spoke about various topics. Inevitably, he was consulted about Leslie Shaw and the public confrontation between the two. At one point in the conversation, he stated that he convinced the singer to leave rock to venture into the urban genre, since he claims that she had no presentations.

“She played rock and I always told her: ‘Leslie, rock in Peru is very difficult.’ She didn’t have a show, she didn’t sing anywhere, she had one or another show and they invited her to one or another festival, but they gave her very little time. It made me sad because she saw him suffering with that. She wanted to make a living from music, and not from modeling or hosting like she did so she survived.”, he expressed.

What did Leslie Shaw answer to Mario Hart?

True to form, Leslie Shaw responded to Mario Hart after his statements in which he took credit for convincing the artist to change her musical genre. In that sense, the ‘Soltera’ interpreter told him that she does not have the authority to ensure that he ‘discovers’ artists.

“I don’t understand, why doesn’t he discover himself? To discover someone, you have to be at the top (be successful), but if you are nobody (…) What do I say to him, Ferrando? The one who told me to I changed (musical genre) it was Chiqui and I was stubborn with rock for a long time (…) It’s a shame for him, for other things that I can’t say on television (laughs)“he declared.

