Leslie Shaw was in communication with the program ‘Love and fire’, this Wednesday, November 8, and the well-known Peruvian singer took a few minutes to refer to the recent criticism against her that came from Mario Hart, Handa, Flavia Laos and Mayra Goñi. However, she had a strong response to the remembered winner of the People’s Choice Awards, questioning her singing talent.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayra Goñi accuses Leslie Shaw of frustrating her live concerts: “She wanted to block my way”

Did Flavia Laos criticize Leslie Shaw?

The actress Flavia Laos He came out to defend Peruvian artists after Leslie Shaw’s statements in which he minimized Mario Hart. In addition, he referred to the accusations against the ‘Faldita’ interpreter, in which the singer Handa stated that she paid only 100 soles to one of her workers, while she also fired others.

Flavia Laos spoke about Leslie Shaw. Photo: LR composition/broadcast/America TV

“I believe that we should not belittle national artists who perhaps do not have the same exposure as Mayra or I, but who have too much talent, who go out of their way and release songs that are up to par and deserve to be on the radio (…) . Nobody is better than anyone else, I don’t know where those airs of greatness come from. Whoever falls for the glove, let him get it“said the former member of ‘América kids’.

YOU CAN SEE: Mario Hart reveals that Leslie Shaw left rock for reggaeton thanks to him: “She doesn’t want to accept it”

What did Leslie Shaw say about Flavia Laos?

The singer Leslie Shaw not only responded to the statements of Flavia Laos about her person, but also warned her not to mess with her and to carefully analyze who she works with. Along these lines, Mario Hart’s ex-partner did not remain silent and distanced herself from the influencer’s work.

“It’s not just being pretty and singing, you have to know what you’re getting into (…). I don’t think she even sings, as an influencer she’s very good. So, don’t mess with me because I’m an artist, composer and singer , I am not an influencer. There are levels“Shaw responded.

#Leslie #Shaw #responds #Flavia #Laos #criticism #quotI #dont #sings #artist #influencerquot