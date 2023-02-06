What happened? Leslie Shaw lowered the price of his OnlyFans subscription; This strategy is related to the recent events involving the singer. She knows what else she said in the interview she gave to Giancarlo Granda.

Leslie Shaw has shaken international entertainment with rumors of an alleged affair with Tommy Mottola, husband of Thalia. The singer is now on everyone’s lips and, taking advantage of her trend, she began to promote her new song on social networks. Recently, she appeared on the show Giancarlo Granda“Dead Time”, in which he recalled some anecdotes and revealed that he lowered the price of his OnlyFans subscription due to the current situation in the country.

Leslie Shaw gives details of her subscription reduction. Photo: Composition/GLR

Why did you decide to lower the subscription price?

The interpreter of “Faldita” announced on her social networks that the price of the monthly subscription will now be 15 dollars, a reduction of two figures compared to the previous price. “Now the subscription for my OnlyFans is 15 dollars, take advantage!” She reads herself in her Instagram message.

Along these lines, he responded to Giancarlo Granda, well-known sports journalist, the reason for the change. “I have lowered the price a little because I know that the situation is tough and most of my OnlyFans fans are Peruvians,” said the Peruvian artist.

How much does Leslie Shaw charge to show pictures of her feet?

Leslie Shaw breaks her in onlyfans, an explicit content platform in which many celebrities have decided to create an account and share exclusive material. In an interview with “D’Mañana”, the Peruvian singer revealed some curious requests that her followers make to her on the popular page and how she takes the opportunity to monetize.

According to what he said, many ask him for photos of his feet. She said that for showing them she has charged around 30 dollars. “You have to raise the rate, Leslie, charge $100,” Kurt Villavicencio suggested in the interview. “My feet are pretty,” added the interpreter.

In the show block, he also talked about his tattoos, details that draw the attention of his fans. “When I’m in a bikini you see all my tattoos. But my buttocks are tattoo free,” she commented.