Leslie Shaw was excited to report that she managed to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United States, a country where she has resided for a few months in search of developing her musical career internationally.

The Peruvian singer reported in her account Instagram on the process he followed to receive the dose, and expressed his happiness to be inoculated during the difficult time that the world is experiencing due to COVID-19.

“I’m going to get vaccinated, I’m scared. (…) Today is going to be a good day “ , He expressed on video when he said that this April 29 he is also scheduled to film a video. In the same way, he decided to show the ‘look’ he used to go to the medical center.

In the clip, which was broadcast through the platform’s stories, you can see the precise moment when Leslie Shaw receives the injection with the vaccine. “Ye, it didn’t hurt,” he said.

Hours later, the interpreter of “I’m single” was shown on the recording set for an advertising campaign.

Sebastián Yatra reveals he is interested in working with Leslie Shaw

Sebastian Yatra surprised by revealing during an interview for You are in all that you would like to work with some Peruvian artists. Leslie Shaw and Ezio Oliva were mentioned by the Colombian artist for a possible collaboration.

“I really like Leslie, in fact I saw her in Miami a few months ago that I was there making a lot of music and also Ezio and a lot of Peruvian artists who seem super ‘cool’ and talented to me,” he said when asked about futures. Projects.

