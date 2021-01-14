Leslie Shaw surprised her followers by announcing that they can get the clothes she wore in the video clip of her song “La faldita”, which premiered two years ago and became a musical success.

The singer has been doing a “closet sale” for a few days through her social networks, in which her fans have the opportunity to purchase the artist’s outfits.

For this reason, many of her followers were speechless when they learned that the most recent product that the interpreter is offering is the “outfit” she used in the aforementioned hit.

To make this sale, Leslie shaw created a new Instagram account with the name of “closet sale leslie shaw”, in which he explained the details of the long-awaited product.

“I sell the whole look of” La faldita “. For 500 Soles. Sizes all small. Shoes size 36 ”the notice said.

“I am going to sell all the complete skirt outfit. There is the shoes, there is the skirt and the top. Everything is nice, “he told a story on his social network to promote the sale of the costumes.

Finally, less than a day after announcing the sale of her outfit from “The skirt”, The singer announced to her followers that she had managed to sell it and that in the next few days she would be sending it to the buyer.

