Singer Leslie Shaw returned to music with the premiere of her new song “Single and single”, A collaboration he made with the young reggaeton player El Prefe.

This Monday, May 10, the artist announced through her social networks that the video clip of the song is now available on YouTube. “It’s on YouTube! Sola y Soltera has already come out with El Prefe and Vla Music! ”, He said.

For his part, the reggaeton player also celebrated the launch. “We went out with Single and single! Everybody on the Leslie Shaw Channel! We are breaking it! ”He declared on Instagram.

In the video clip for “Sola y soltera”, both singers appear with fuchsia hair and black suits. The theme tells the story of a couple who live a relationship without commitments. So far, audiovisual production already exceeds 20,800 reproductions on the platform.

Remember that Leslie shaw he was absent from the music industry for a long period. The last time he had released a song was in mid-2020, with “I’m single” with the famous Mexican Thalía and rapper Farina.

Leslie Shaw reveals why she walked away from music

In a live broadcast, Leslie Shaw had revealed why he turned away from music during the pandemic. According to the singer, she lived through a difficult stage due to problems that arose in her artistic career. “These are things that happen along the way that hinder you. One as an artist also gets frustrated ”, he expressed.

Leslie Shaw, latest news:

