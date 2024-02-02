Pamela Franco announced his final separation from Christian Dominguez after more than four years of relationship. This is because an ampay of Magaly Medinain which the member of the Grand International Orchestra is exhibited together with a woman identified as Mary Moncada. However, that would not be the only infidelity of the cumbiambero: recently in 'Magaly TV, the firm', a young student named Alexa Samame He revealed that he had intimate encounters with the singer and even showed evidence. The event has captured the attention of all the entertainment media in Peru, but also of various figures in the media such as Leslie Shaw, who spoke on the subject.

Next, we tell you what the 'Faldita' interpreter said about the ampay that has shaken Peruvian entertainment.

Leslie Shaw on Christian Domínguez: “Men don't change”

The Peruvian artist who collaborated with Thalía and Farina spoke about the situation that Domínguez is currently going through. In her opinion, this could already be seen coming. “I don't know why you're surprised. Honestly, it's not because I'm bad, but I think men don't change,” she commented.

The singer also revealed that she briefly dated several people, but when she was not yet in a relationship. Likewise, she considers that Christian Domínguez is not acting well, since he has a single life when he still has a partner.

“(I have had) many 'good times', but being single and the other party too. But he is wrong, if he is hot, why isn't he single and that's it, so easy,” she said.

Christian Domínguez is protected by a young man from Chiclayana

In the most recent broadcast of 'Magaly TV, la firma', broadcast on February 1, Magaly Medina revealed new details of Christian Domínguez's latest infidelity. The TV host, who returned to the ATV screen, had announced an exclusive related to the cumbiambero, who would have been unfaithful to Pamela Franco not only with Mary Moncada, but with another woman.

This time, the journalist presented Alexa Samamé on her program, a 24-year-old girl from Chiclayo, who confirmed having had a romantic relationship with Christian Domínguez. The new figure in Domínguez's love life shared details about the clandestine relationship they had until days ago, which apparently coincided in time with the singer's meetings with Mary Moncada.

“The first time I met him I didn't know he was with Pamela, I don't see or know anything about national entertainment. Obviously, I did know that he was a singer, but nothing more. It was only my friends who warned me about this relationship, that's where I decided not to respond to the messages. I wasn't thinking about having a relationship either, in my opinion I just wanted to 'kill the worm' and, well, I just wanted to have a 'good time,'” the young woman commented.

After telling the reason why she got involved with the cumbiambero, Alexa also highlighted that she will not return to him due to the threats she received, which is why she also exposed Domínguez.

“They (the Christian Domínguez orchestra) thought that I had said something, but I have never really cared about the issue of fame or anything, because even more than anything, I have talked about this because someone offered me money to keep quiet and Two of them threatened me saying that if I go to sell information that something will happen to me. He made me understand that. I neither saw him nor the manager nor did I pay attention to him. At night, he calls me from an unknown number, that if he was going to spread information, remember that you have a family, that's when I panicked,” he explained.

