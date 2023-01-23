Leslie Shaw celebrates the reception that ‘Pisces’ is having, the first song of what will be his next EP: Pisces Volume 1, to be released on February 27, 2023a date that coincides with his birthday, and which is part of the prolific work he did during the pandemic, the starting point for a new stage in his career.

“Pisces is the compilation of all the songs I created during the pandemic, both with friends and alone, looking for a new sound, and finally finding it. I feel like a fish in the water”, he said, detailing that the album will consist of six songs, and it will be the first of two that he plans to release this year.

“I think it is time to bring them to light and let them see my evolution as a composer, the songs in these EPs will have their respective video clips since there is a whole visual concept around these compositions and what I want from now on”, said the blonde interpreter.

“I want to release a lot of music this year; By 2023 I want to release two EPs, twelve songs with video clips. I have been growing, producing and looking for a sound for myself since 2020 and since then I have created more than 50 songs”, confesses the national artist.

“Now I am a free artist and I am very in touch with my emotions and creativity at this stage of my life., really enjoying everything I’ve learned along the way. I sing and write with all the freedom for my fans”, he manifests when revealing that he has just signed a multi-album contract with The Orchard and an exclusive management contract with Toro Artists Music Group.

“We made it together with Rodrigo Díaz in the Miami studios. Originally the theme had a slower beat; I asked him to save the song for me to finish it together. At that time I was listening a lot to Guns N’ Roses and, for that reason, an electric guitar solo was included”, he points out.

“I am a Piscean, I am intense and passionate in everything I do. The song talks about a love that due to pride and other things of fate makes the couple not be together and she demands that he accept her feelings,” explains Leslie. “There are a lot of feelings on the surface,” she says.