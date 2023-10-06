Leslie Shaw She was no stranger to Mario Hart’s return to music and had a harsh opinion on the matter. The Peruvian commented through a live on TikTok that Mario lacked talent and called his decision to return to the stage as improvised. Let us remember that Mario Hart was very excited about the request that some users made to him to release more music: “Out of nowhere it started playing on the radio, again. So, I think it is an excellent opportunity to relaunch the musical career that had paralyzed him a while ago. I don’t know why (the people’s support) is due, but this week I’m going into the studio to record and look for good collaborations,” said the car driver.

What did Leslie Shaw say about Mario Hart and his musical relaunch?

Leslie Shaw mocked the lack of vocal technique in Mario Hart. The singer thought that Peruvians should support Faraón Love Shady, who is better known in the musical environment. “Oh, no, the roosters (laughs) how ugly they sing, my God (…) Poor thing, she got excited. I think that people in Peru love chongo, but damn, we also have a Pharaoh Love Shady, if that’s what it’s for, they better support Pharaoh who is famous here,” said the Peruvian artist.

Will Leslie Shaw re-release ‘So-and-so’?

Leslie Shaw He also commented that he could launch a tirade against Mario, in the same style as Shakira against Piqué, and would relaunch his song ‘Tal para qué’, which his ex-partner collaborated on. “What I want to do is ‘Such for so’ version two, by myself, and tell my part, what I felt, because I was obviously sad for a long time and I never talked about it, people never knew what I felt and what things more happened, then it’s time,” he added.