The Peruvian singer Leslie Shaw He spoke with the reporters of “Magaly TV, the firm” at the Telethon presentation, where they asked him about his ex-partner Mario Hart. The dancer also noted her annoyance at the mention of Korina Rivadeneira’s current husband and assured that to date she does not forgive him for being unfaithful when they had a fairly public relationship. “Normal with him (Mario Hart)?” They asked him. “No normal,” she said with a grimace. “I give him an ugly look and leave. You’re crazy!”added the interpreter

“Is infidelity not forgiven?”questioned the reporter from Magaly Medina. “Never! Never. I’m very spiteful”Leslie Shaw replied confidently. After that, the journalist told him about his time as a driver in “Send whoever is in charge” next to María Pía Copello and “La Carlota”. “Does he have a show?! I don’t believe you,” Shaw pointed out. “But I don’t understand, aren’t there more people? What happened?”ended.

