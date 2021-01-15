For a few days, Leslie Shaw has been making a closet sale so that her followers can buy some of her clothes.

During the live of your page, Leslie Shaw Closet SaleOn Instagram, the Peruvian singer revealed her plans for 2021. In the broadcast, she dedicated some emotional messages to her fans.

“These days that I am staying in Peru, I am going to take advantage of showing you everything I have. Thank you, really, it’s very nice to read all your messages because they always encourage me. This race is not easy at all, “he said. Shaw.

The artist was showing some outfits when she revealed that intends to launch a clothing line under its own label.

“Apart from music, I really like fashion and I like being able to share beauty tips and looks with you. I would like to launch my clothing brand later, and I think this is an experiment, “said the Peruvian.

It should be noted that Leslie Shaw has collaborated with other brands to launch clothing lines, such as jeans with the Bombón Rojo label. However, in this new project, the artist seeks to surprise with something of her own.

Also, the national artist has had a great year despite the fact that her events were canceled due to the pandemic. She released songs like “I’m Single” and won an accolade at the 2020 Heat Awards.

