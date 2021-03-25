Leslie Shaw surprised all her fans during a live broadcast by speaking fluently in English. However, what most attracted attention was his desire to sing in that language.

As is known, the Peruvian artist has visited several places outside of Peru, especially Miami, to boost her career and internationalize.

“When did I release a video clip? Very soon, very soon (…) I’m waiting, I’m practicing my English. I’ve to practice because I also want to sing in English (I am waiting, I am practicing my English. I have to practice, because I also want to sing in English)”, He said Leslie shaw in the Instagram video.

He also explained why he wants to make songs in English and in other languages. “I want to be heard in all languages“, he pointed.

Leslie Shaw wants to get her clothing line out

Leslie shaw He told his followers that one of his dreams is to launch his own clothing brand.

“Apart from music, I really like fashion and I like being able to share beauty tips and looks with you. I would like to launch my clothing brand later, and I think this is an experiment, “said the artist in mid-January.

“These days that I am staying in Peru, I am going to take advantage of showing you everything I have. Thank you, really, it is very nice to read all your messages because you always encourage me. This race is not easy at all, “he added.

