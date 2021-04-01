The Peruvian artist Leslie Shaw surprised her followers on social networks by being seen next to the Cuban singer Nesty, in a recording studio. Both figures of the urban genre are in Miami, where they would be working together on a new musical project.

Through their stories of Instagram, the popular interpreter of “La faldita” shared videos with Mayra Goñi’s ex-partner, in the Vla Music Entertainment music studio. “Working hard” was the short message that Leslie Shaw wrote.

For his part, Nesty also shared videos of his colleague entering the studio. “La gringa”, commented the voice behind “Habana”, who has already worked with other Peruvian figures, such as his ex-girlfriend Mayra Goñi, while Leslie Shaw has already sung alongside Farina, Thalía, Mau and Ricky, Abraham Mateo, among others.

Leslie Shaw wants to release songs in English

The Peruvian singer Leslie Shaw is in search of the internationalization of her career, so she did not hesitate to reveal that she would love to premiere songs in English to be able to reach other audiences.

“When did I release a video clip? Very soon, very soon. (…) I’m waiting, I’m practicing my English. I’ve to practice because I also want to sing in English (I’m waiting, I’m practicing my English. I have to practice, because I also want to sing in English) ”, he stated through his Instagram stories.

