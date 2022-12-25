Christmas gift? Leslie Shaw He uncovered himself on this Christmas Eve and recorded new content for his OnlyFans. The singer surprised all her followers and invited them to subscribe to her channel so they can enjoy her photos and videos. Through her social networks, the model also shared some sensual Christmas-themed images.

“Don’t you believe that I am making content for Only at Christmas? Yes! I’m making content” said the national artist in a short clip that she uploaded to her Instagram stories.

How much does Leslie Shaw charge to show her feet on OnlyFans?

“My feet are pretty,” she said. Leslie Shaw in the program “D’ Mañana” and revealed that he charges 30 dollars to show them in photos.

“You must raise the rate, Leslie, charge 100 dollars,” he suggested. Nosy the host of the program.

Leslie Shaw reveals that she enjoys more on stage than with her partners

In an interview with the local media, the interpreter assured that her greatest passion is music. For this reason, she surprised her by saying that she feels more pleasure when she goes on stage than being intimate with a partner.

“I am more passionate about my music than with my crushes.” I enjoy being on stage more than making love. I feel butterflies in my heart, but when I’m on stage, ”he told the Trome newspaper.