The bells are ringing! Leslie Shaw He had an interview for América Televisión after a strange post on his Instagram account sparked breakup rumors. The 'Faldita' singer denied being separated from 'Prefe' and assured that she will marry him. She even said that they are soulmates, despite the age difference.

Will Leslie Shaw marry the 'Prefe'?

“Many will call you 'conceited', and yes, you became exclusive, reserved and selective, you do not pursue anyone, you do not accept crumbs or tolerate being deceived, you are not one for games, nor for exhausting relationships.“said the photo that Leslie Shaw shared, so many thought it would be a hint to the 'Prefe'.

However, the artist ended the rumors on América TV: “Yes, I'm getting marriedI have never felt so free, I feel very happy with Leo because he loves me as I am, I feel complete with him, he never argues with me, he never gives me buts… the clothes, I don't know what. I'm really surprised because a young boy understands me so much, I think we are soulmates.yes.”

Who is the 'Prefe', Leslie Shaw's partner, who is 13 years younger than her?

According to his description on social networks, the artist is also a native of Cuba and comes from a humble family. His father went to prison when he was 16 and, after this episode, he began to delve into the industry.

Two years later, when he came of age, he traveled to Miami and decided to dedicate himself to music. Shortly afterwards he managed to sign a contract with a local record label. The singer and Shaw have been together since 2021.

