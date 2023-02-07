The singer Leslie Shaw assured that she will always have respect for the Mexican Thalía.

He ended the rumor. Leslie Shaw finally clarified the relationship she has with the singer Thalía, with whom she was recently linked in the infidelity scandal with her husband, Tommy Mottola. The Peruvian artist assured that Thalia was always cute with her. She even stated that the Mexican interpreter has been very “respectful” with her person.

It should be noted that Leslie Shaw was linked for being supposedly the “apple of contention” between Thalia’s marriage and Tommy Mottolasince, according to the international press, the couple would be going through a serious crisis that would lead to a separation.