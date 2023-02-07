Singer Leslie Shaw opened up about rumors that she was dating Tommy Mottola.

Leslie Shaw appeared on the Magaly Medina program this Monday, February 6, and clarified the rumors that linked her to Tommy Mottola, husband of the international artist Thalía. The Peruvian singer asserted that she has never come across him in her life, so she flatly ruled out any kind of rapprochement with the businessman from the music industry in the United States. Mario Hart’s ex-partner took advantage of the space to ensure that she is focused on her music and projects.

“Never, never in my life, have I met him. I’ve been to various label events and I’ve met many, like Emilio Stefan, Juanes, a lot of people. So when the tiktok came out. On top of that, I was leaving my pole dance class and my dad sent me the tiktok and said: ‘You had it hidden away,’ ”he said.