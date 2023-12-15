Leslie Shaw spoke with the program 'Magaly TV, the firm'this Thursday, December 14, and gave his opinion on the premiere of 'Tal Para Cual Remix', a song he recorded with Mario Hart 7 years ago, but which now features the participation of Handa, Jota Benz and Kalé. The 'Faldita' performer was not convinced with the final result and she criticized that the meaning of the original song that she once starred in with her ex-partner had been completely changed.

How does 'Tal para qué remix', by Mario Hart and Handa, sound?

As announced weeks ago, the new version of 'Such for that', a song that was originally performed by Mario Hart and Leslie Shaw. This remix brings together the voices of the popular car driver and the singers Handa, Jota Benz and Kalé, as a response to the criticism that Hart's ex-partner had with the first two mentioned.

Just 3 days after its premiere on the YouTube platform, the song has already achieved more than 30,000 views. In addition, some users applauded this musical collaboration and are waiting for the official video clip.

What did Leslie Shaw say about Mario Hart and Handa's song?

The driver Magaly Medina He spoke with singer Leslie Shaw about the premiere of 'Tal para qué remix', in which the voices of Mario Hart and Handa were joined, artists with whom he had clashes in recent weeks. The 'Soltera' singer was dissatisfied with the result of the new version of the song that she premiered with her partner 7 years ago.

“On their own they are making themselves ridiculous with that ugly song (…). The public deserves something good (…). 'Tal para qué' was a very nice song, they have ruined it. It was a love song and now “It's about infidelity (…) the other person loves to talk about infidelity, what a stupid face.”expressed the artist.

