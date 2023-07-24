The fight seems like it will never end. Leslie Shaw and ‘Cuto’ Guadulpe are still in controversy, after the businessman’s insane comments on the channel Youtube of Carlos Vilchez.

“I don’t remember her name, I never understood her, Leslie Shaw, because when she was without makeup, she entered like that (hidden). I could never see her without makeup, she came to the set like that”said the former soccer player.

YOU CAN SEE: Leslie Shaw reveals the shocking sum she earns in Only Fans: “I don’t just live from that”

What did Leslie Shaw reply to ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe?

Leslie Shaw He considered that the statements of the now interviewer were disrespectful and demanded that he apologize for referring to his physique. “The truth is that straight men surprise me less and less, my expectations with men are low”, the singer pointed out to the program “America Today”.

On the other hand, the also actress assured that she dislikes this kind of jokes, especially if they come from people she has not trusted: “It seems to me like a bad joke and I believe that gentlemen are gentlemen, no one has to teach them, but it is good that someone tells you and it is good to do a mea culpa.”

YOU CAN SEE: Leslie Shaw makes fun of Mario Hart as a driver in “MQM”: “Aren’t there more people?”

What did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe say in response to Leslie Shaw’s statements?

However, the former athlete did not remain silent and decided to answer Leslie strongly. ‘Cuto’ considered that she is only looking for attention. “It has gone through all channels, I am not going to fall for that game. I’m in a phase of peace that doesn’t interest me what that girl can say. We are big, you know what she is looking for, she already had her time and that’s it ”, Guadalupe assured.

YOU CAN SEE: Korina Rivadeneira responds if it bothers her that Leslie Shaw keeps talking about Mario Hart

How much does Leslie Shaw earn on Only Fans?

Leslie Shaw was one of the pioneers in opening an account on this platform known for its adult content. However, the singer claims that she does not live off the earnings from her videos.

“There are a lot of girls who are doing other content and I don’t do explicit content (…) Come in, it’s 15 dollars a month… I have between 150 and 120 subscribers, who are real fans, but I don’t just live from that,” he explained. In total earnings, the artist would pocket $2,250 per month, which at the exchange rate in Peru would be around 8,500 soles.

Did Leslie Shaw criticize Mario Hart?

ThePeruvian singer Leslie ShawHe communicated with the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” and assured that he still holds a grudge against Korina Rivadeneira’s current husband, because he does not forgive him for being unfaithful when they had a fairly public relationship. “Normal with him (Mario Hart)?” They asked him. “No normal,” she said with a grimace. “I look at him ugly and I’m leaving. You’re crazy!” added the interpreter

“Is infidelity not forgiven?”questioned the reporter fromMagaly Medina.“Never! Never. I’m very spiteful,” Leslie Shaw answered confidently. After that, the journalist told him about her passing as a driver in “Send whoever is in charge” next to María Pía Copello and “La Carlota”. “Does he have a show?! I don’t believe you,” Shaw pointed out. “But I don’t understand, aren’t there more people? What happened?” She finished.

Isn’t Leslie Shaw proud of her song with Mario Hart?

Leslie Shawused your accountTikTokto make a phoneme to the song he duetted with Mario Hart. Both were a couple and did not hesitate to join their musical facets to release a song together; but the romance ended badly because the ex-reality boy was unfaithful to him with Olinda Castañeda.

“Definitely my most humble moment,” he wrote in the description of the video about his song “Tal para cual”, which he sang with Mario Hart.

Leslie Shaw received “weird” contracts in the United States?

Leslie Shaw confessed that in the United States he received various proposals to grow in his musical career. According to her statements on Tercer Ojo Podcast, while she lived in Miami, they began to send her curious messages in which they offered her different requests.

“Weird contracts. I’m not going to say who, but it’s like the same people from Puerto Rico, producers out there,” said the interpreter of “La faldita.” As she commented, it was a strange situation. “They look like they want to buy my soul and they ask you for everything in exchange, and they offer you everything too,” she added.

What does Korina Rivadeira think about Leslie Shaw’s statements regarding Mario Hart?

The Venezuelan model expressed herself about Leslie Shaw’s constant statements and mockery of her husband Mario Hart, despite the fact that many years have passed since their separation. “He is in another stage, right now we have nothing against her and whatever she says, it does not generate anything good or bad, she is making her way, her career,” he said.Rivadeneira to Trome.

Did Leslie Shaw downplay Michelle Soifer?

The controversy continues.Michelle Soiferand Leslie Shaw clashed after the interpreter of “Faldita” said that she is not a fan of the ex-chica reality show and has never listened to her music.

However, ‘Bombón’ admitted that it seems strange to him that he has not listened to any of his songs, since they are known. “I don’t know when he will live,” Soifer said. He also indicated that all this is due to the fact that Mario Hart’s ex-partner does not have confidence in her. “The problem is not me, the problem is those people full of insecurities. If you are sure of yourself, whoever stands next to you will never outshine you, ”she added.

#Leslie #Shaw #asks #Cuto #apologize #responds #quotI #fall #gamequot