After the resounding success he achieved with “I’m single”, theme that he launched with Thalia Y Farina, Leslie Shaw surprised all his followers by announcing that, after several months of absence, he will return this month with two new songs.

As it is remembered, her last hit in collaboration with the Mexican singer premiered in July 2020, and from there she did not release any single again.

This time, through his social networks, Shaw revealed that he was waiting for the arrival of May with great anxiety because it brings a couple of productions that promise to cause a sensation.

“A lot of music comes out this month, finally, May has arrived. The truth is that I was counting the days because May will be an incredible month for me, for my career. I am releasing a lot of music. On May 7th, ‘La culpa’ comes out , along with Jacob Forever, a song we did three years ago and we had it there waiting to come out, “he said in a live Instagram broadcast.

“ And on May 21, on my YouTube channel, ‘Sola y soltera’ comes out with the Prefe. I love that song. I’m sure you are going to love it. I love that song. So this month, (two songs are coming out), and (also) several artists are inviting me to collaborate with them ”, mentioned the Peruvian interpreter.

He also explained why he was absent from the musical environment for so many months.

“Many things have happened in my life and in my career that have made me unable to release music, but things happen for a reason. I was calm because I knew that this moment would come. It has been a test for me as an artist ”, expressed the singer.

Leslie Shaw, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.