Unstoppable! The Peruvian artist Leslie Shaw moved to Miami for a few months in search of the internationalization of her musical career and since then she has not stopped working to achieve her goals.

This April 18, the singer took a new step with the announcement of the next premiere of her song “Sola y soltera”, a collaboration with the urban interpreter El Prefe. The date chosen for the release of the new hit is Friday, May 21.

Through his official Instagram account, Leslie Shaw shared a preview of the video clip of his musical project and tagged Vla Music Entertainment, production company.

The label also published several excerpts from the audiovisual material of “Sola y soltera”, where the singer shines singing inside a car next to El Prefe.

Leslie Shaw’s friends and fans were quick to react to her post and immediately expressed their best wishes for her. “Leslie coming back through the front door!”, “Ready to break!”, “Queen, your new era has arrived and we are excited your ‘lesliers’. We are going to play full as always, we are preparing for your song to be super sound, we love you “, reads the comments section.

Leslie Shaw would prepare a new musical project with Nesty

Leslie Shaw surprised his followers on social networks by sharing a photo where he is seen together with the Cuban singer Nesty, in a recording studio. Both figures of the urban genre are in the United States, where they would be working together on a new musical project.

Through their stories of Instagram, the popular interpreter of “La faldita” shared videos with the ex-partner of Mayra Goñi, in the music studio Vla Music Entertainment. “Working hard” was the brief message that the famous 32-year-old wrote.

