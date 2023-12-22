The approaching Christmas and many have already decorated their homes with the iconic tree and the birth of the date; However, Christmas carols cannot be missing either. Successes how 'Bell on bell', 'My burrito sabanero'. 'Merry Christmas' or 'Jingle bells' They brighten the homes of millions of people around the world; but a Christmas carol that few know, but that many enjoy, is the version rocker by Leslie Shaw.

What is Leslie Shaw's Christmas carol?

Leslie Shaw mixed a Christmas carol with rock. This is the representative Christmas song 'Rudolph the reindeer' to which the artist put her own touch. The video was recorded in 2015 and, so far, has had almost two million views. The video also has hundreds of comments. Among them, they stand out: “While I'm cooking I listen to Leslie, I love this song”, “Who is listening to it a few days before Christmas 2023?”, “I love this version, good one, Leslie!”.

What other hits does Leslie Shaw have?

Leslie Shaw He made Peru vibrate with 'Tal para qué', an urban song that he recorded together with his ex-partner Mario Hart. Later she released “Volverte a ver”, “Si me vers con siempre”, “Fin de Semana”, “Loco” and “Otra Nota”, just some of the songs from 'Gringa'; However, a song that she really hit was “Faldita”. The artist has not only recorded songs by herself, well-known artists like Thalía also recorded with her, that is the case of “I'm single”.

Mario Hart assured that, thanks to him, Leslie left rock and debuted in urban music. Photo: LR/Instagram composition See also Fifteen easy dishes with which to succeed this Christmas

What was Leslie Shaw's last song?

Exactly a week ago, Shaw released his latest hit, 'guys like you'.

What happened between Leslie Shaw and Micheille Soifer?

In the grand finale of 'This is War', Leslie Shaw kept her promise and sang along with Micheille Soifer. 'I Will Survive', by Gloria Gaynor, was the chosen song they performed. Shaw took advantage of the moment to throw a tremendous dart at Soifer: “I want to make it clear to you that we are on the same set, but there are levels. Respect hierarchies“Shaw began by saying. “'So-and-so part 2' is coming, so if they invite me again to make a fool of them, I'll be back,” he said.

Soifer did not pay attention to Shaw's statements and said: “We have both made a quality show, we respect your talent, your work. “I think there is no need to detract from anyone's talent.”