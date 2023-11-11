Leslie Shaw was invited to Magaly Medina’s set after the criticism she received from several Peruvian figures after speaking badly of Mario Hart. The singer who has recorded together with Thalía, Mau and Ricky, among others, reaffirmed her position of not wanting to record with anyone from the national media. Furthermore, she ignored the words of Michelle Soifer and Handa, who called her “not humble” and “ridiculous.” Finally, she was also encouraged to show a preview of her new song ‘Tal para qué 2’.

Leslie Shaw: what do the lyrics of ‘So and so 2’ say?

Shaw is soon to release his new song ‘Such for so’, whose first edition he recorded many years ago with Mario Hart. This time, the singer prepares her verses against her ex-partner, in the same style as Shakira.

“I took you out of my life and everything is different, I knew your past and now I know how bad it feels. I regret never listening to people, you were the most obvious. Now I’ve turned bad, you’re talking about me because I’ve clipped your wings, you’re living a lie and I’m having fun in Havana. The bills raining, hanging out on the weekends. Stop, Gucci and Carolina, I’ll drive you crazy if I wear the skirt, envy kills you, but I’m still fine, I’m the bad one, the one who doesn’t make it to your corner.”says the lyrics of the new song that the singer will soon release.

What did Leslie Shaw say about Mario Hart?

The urban singer ruled out collaborating with Mario Hart, as she assured that she is not at his level. She stated that the host of ‘Mande qué mande’ is not a singer or composer nor is he talented.

“I think it would be disrespectful to hang out with a person who is not at my level. “(At what level is Mario Hart?) In the underground, he is not even a composer, he is not a producer, he does not dance, he is ugly, he dresses ugly, I don’t see anything in him… Producers from other countries respect me, they respect my art and here I don’t know if it’s irresponsibility, carelessness,” said Leslie Shaw.



