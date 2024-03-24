The brilliant YouTuber eli_handle strikes again, using one of his favorite subjects: in this new one video We see Leslie Nielsen invades Resident Evil 4stealing the show from Ada Wong and Ashley in a series of absolutely crazy situations.

The unlikely crossover mixes some scenes taken from the Naked Gun series, starring the timeless Nielsen, with game moments from Resident Evil 4, creating an amazing mix thanks also to the remarkable editing carried out by the YouTuber in question.

In fact, in addition to the excellent choices of sequences to juxtapose, the technique used is also more and more remarkable from video to video.