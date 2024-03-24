The brilliant YouTuber eli_handle strikes again, using one of his favorite subjects: in this new one video We see Leslie Nielsen invades Resident Evil 4stealing the show from Ada Wong and Ashley in a series of absolutely crazy situations.
The unlikely crossover mixes some scenes taken from the Naked Gun series, starring the timeless Nielsen, with game moments from Resident Evil 4, creating an amazing mix thanks also to the remarkable editing carried out by the YouTuber in question.
In fact, in addition to the excellent choices of sequences to juxtapose, the technique used is also more and more remarkable from video to video.
A perfect assembly
The central elements of the video are above all the exchanges with Ada Wong and Ashley, but there are also some digressions by Nielsen who ventures into various situations that should be disturbing but are totally hilarious.
Obviously, the iconic sequence of the police car venturing into the meanders of the settings of Resident Evil 4 could not be missing, another particularly apt montage in this video which confirms eli_handle's ability in this kind of cross-over.
To give a few examples, we previously saw Ace Ventura become Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher 3 and another cross-over between The Naked Gun and Detroit: Become Human, to name a couple.
